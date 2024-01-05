Maritime Workers Threaten To Shut Down Seaports From Tuesday

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to close the country’s seaports on Tuesday, January 9, due to the stevedoring contractors and International Oil Companies (IOCs’) purported failure to abide by the law.

Adewale Adeyanju, the union’s President-General who made the disclosure declared that Tuesday will see the closure of all oil and gas platforms as well as jetties.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, John Ikemefuna, the Union had attempted in vain to resolve the situation by writing a number of letters, news releases, ultimatums, marine notices issued by NIMASA, and various ministerial orders.

“All these were serially ignored. The recent one dated June 13, 2023, with reference number MWUN/MD/NPA/SC/U/1.23, on duly signed communiqués spanning over three years.

“The Union is, however, using this medium to demand the total compliance of IOCs to the stevedoring regulations in line with the communiqués signed by all the relevant stakeholders in the sector.

“The NPA, as a master stevedore and industry regulator, is wholly saddled with the responsibility of granting operational licences to stevedoring companies to provide services for designated IOCs in Nigeria.

The NPA also must use its oversight and regulatory authority to ensure respect for law and regulations in the dealings of the IOCs that use the services of the stevedoring companies. By extension, members of MWUN as workers in IOCs’ employ,” Adeyanju said in the statement.

He frowned that the NPA allowed the IOCs to operate without obeying the law.

“As a breach of the extant stevedoring laws stated, the MWUN will, on the 9th Tuesday, 2024, shut down the seaports nationwide after the expiration of the three world three workdays already given to NPA commencing from the 4th of January 2024,” he added.