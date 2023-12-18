Maritime Workers Fault Activities Of Freight Forwarders At Onne Port

The maritime workers, Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have decried the alleged unlawful activities by freight forwarders, and transporters, stressing that such violations disrupt orderliness at the Port.

The Chairman, Haulage District of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Eastern Port, Comrade Ugwu Adolphus, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, also debunked the reports that maritime workers intimidate freight forwarders and transporters.

Adolphus vowed that the maritime workers union would continue to work in line with existing laws in its dealing with freight forwarders and cargo transporters.

He said: “It is not true, that maritime workers authority in Onne Port are extorting, intimidating and harassing Freight forwarders, the cargo carriers on Onne Port, but are rather enforcing existing laws, the statutory duties of maritime in the Nigeria ports.

“We the maritime workers have already secured a judgement from the National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt, which ordered every other transport body, or association to operate under the authority and mandate of the maritime in the Nigeria ports.”

The chairman observed that the freight forwarders/transporters had earlier approached the Industrial Court in Port Harcourt, where the court spelt out to them their limitations, in their operations, as transporters.

Adolphus added: “The Court confirmed (us) the maritime body, as the nationally recognized body on port transport operations and accused the freight forwarders of causing breach of peace and violation of modus operandi of the Port cargo transportation. The Court urged them to maintain standard in their operation.

“Justice Nelson Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Port-Harcourt Division, held that, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by extant laws, lacks the power to register organisations under Incorporated Trustee…

“The Justice further held that the Commission by extant laws, lacks the power to register organisations under Incorporated Trustee, which has aims and objectives of a trade union.”