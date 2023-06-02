Maritime Workers Begin Strike Monday

Workers in the maritime sector under the aegis of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have decided to halt port operations on June 5 due to the management of shipping companies’ unwillingness to discuss and negotiate the welfare and working conditions of their employees.

Addressing journalists at the union’s office in Apapa, Lagos yesterday, the President General of the union, Adewale Adeyanju, said despite numerous interventions and discussions, the management of shipping companies was unable to come up with a long-term solution to unsolved welfare issues.

Adewale claimed that after the initial 14-day ultimatum expired, a subsequent seven-day ultimatum was issued as a result of the management of shipping companies’ conduct. He added that the Union had in the past threatened to cripple operations of the shipping companies and the entire ports over alleged anti-labour practices including poor salaries, retirement benefits, and poor working conditions for its members nationwide.

Adeyanju said: “Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) wish to bring to the attention of the general public its bewilderment at the nonchalant attitude of shipping companies’ management to discuss and negotiate the welfare and condition of service of our members in the shipping industry.”