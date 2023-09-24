Maritime Varsity Commends NSITF’s Commitment To Employee Compensation

The Vice-Chancellor, Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, has commended the “visible” efforts of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in driving its Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Adigio while addressing a team from the NSITF on a sensitisation and advocacy visit to the university, applauded the Fund for its determination in taking the elastic benefits of the Employee Compensation to the doorstep of all Nigerian workers.

A statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the NSITF, Nwachukwu Godson on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Prof. Adigio as saying, “I am glad and impressed that you took the pains, time and risk to come this far to enlighten us. Your resolve, detailed presentation of the vast benefits of the scheme, how to access them and your account of traceable beneficiaries of the scheme around us, have shown the seriousness of your organisation.”

While extolling management of the NSITF for its sensitivity to the needs of the nation’s workforce and promising to keenly study the scheme along with his team with a view to enrolling the staff of the university as soon as possible he assured the NSITF that the university’s tender’s board would henceforth list the NSITF compliance certificate as a mandatory requirement for contract bidding.

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Barr. Maureen Allagoa who was represented by the Warri Branch Manager of the Fund, Mr Erhire Joseph Ọghifo, said the NSITF has successfully keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, adding that the fund as the key social security agency of the Federal Government has an enormous role in lifting the lots of the workers of Nigeria.

“We offer free occupational safety training to workers to eliminate hazards and promote productivity. We also meet the workers at their critical point of need – the eventuality of accidents or even death in the course of work.

“We rehabilitate, we pay benefits and assist a worker get up on his feet again. And where the inevitable comes, we assist dependants, the bereaved family live beyond tears,” he said.

Oghifo further itemized increased productivity and industrial harmony as part of the benefits of the scheme and listed a number of claims beneficiaries in Warri and the environs, explaining that the advantages of the ECS over the repealed Workman Compensation Act (WCA) lies in the uniqueness of the ECS as a “no-fault scheme”.

He said,, “The fund is determined to live down its past and pull along the nation’s workforce at a time no effort should be spared towards a fulfilling world of work.”

Meanwhile, in line with the agreement reached with the Fund’s domestic unions at the conciliation convened on July 10, 2023, by the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, the 2023 management promotion examination exercise would take place from 3rd to 6th October 2023.

Similarly, in fulfilment of the agreement reached with the domestic units of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions(ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBFIE), the 2023 management promotion examination exercise will take place from 3rd to 6th August 2023.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director, Barr. Allagoa said merit-based career progression was a sine qua non for boosting the morale of the workforce towards optimal productivity.

She assured of the determination of the management to re-engineer the operations of the fund to adequately play its role as the nation’s number one social security vehicle, and leave no stone unturned in taking every measure necessary to achieve an efficient and resilient workforce.