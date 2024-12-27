Maritime Unions Commend FG, NPA For Productivity Bonus, Staff Welfare

Share

Maritime Workers Association of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) have commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the increase in productivity bonus, provision of end-of-year welfare items to staff.

Also, they praised the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola and the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho on the review of the financial guide to the condition of service which has comprehensively responded to their members’ yearnings for an increase in response to inflationary trends.

In a letter signed on behalf of the two workers’ unions by the SSASCGOC President, Comrade Akinola Bodunde, the unions expressed appreciation to Oyetola for securing approval for the Dantsoho-led management to clear the age-long backlog problem of employee stagnation by conducting promotion examination in one fell swoop to the admiration of the union and its members.

Bodunde said: “On our part, we assure the management team of improved productivity, especially in achieving the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as stipulated in the Presidential/ Ministerial Performance Bond.”

Responding, Dantsoho said: “Our ability to address these issues in quick time is attributable to the unwavering support of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola (CON) and the ever-cooperative executive management team.

“Let me seize this moment to specially commend the President-General of MWUN and Deputy President of the NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju for his professionalism in ensuring industrial harmony and to assure the workers of continuous improvement, especially as the improved productivity that management expects of the workforce continues to yield dividends for the national economy.”

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had reported a trade surplus for Q2 and Q3 2024 arising from improved export transactions carried out on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Share

Please follow and like us: