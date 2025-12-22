Maritime: Stakeholders Seek Penalty For CEOs As FG Loses $4bn

Ahead of the National Single Window (NSW) implementation next year, stakeholders in the marine and blue economy sector have said that there must be punishment for chief executive officers of agencies, who deliberately circumvent, delay cargoes and make officers extort traders or freight forwarders unnecessarily in the port.

The NSW was conceived by the Federal Government to block $4 billion revenue being lost annually to red tape, delays, and corruption at in the port ports. They also called for a legal instrument that will support the rollout of the National Single Window (NSW) trade platform in the first quarter of 2026.

The port stakeholders observed that the Single Window implementation would submerge various government agencies under one umbrella and they stressed the need for a legal framework to guide their operations in order not to allow perforation.

The NSW is a Federal Government initiative aimed at creating a centralised electronic trade platform designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonising data from multiple government agencies through a single portal.

The project seeks to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency by consolidating data and documentation from various agencies into one system as government explained that paperless trade alone is estimated to bring an annual economic benefit of around $2.7 billion.

It noter that countries like Singapore, South Korea, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia had already seen significant improvements in trade efficiency after implementing Single Window.

However, at the 10th Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists and Launch of the Centre for Maritime Media and Capacity Development in Lagos by Mediacon Network Limited (FMNL), a former Acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto, emphasised the need for a legal framework in the implementation of the Single Window, saying that there must be punishment for chief executive officers of agencies, who deliberately circumvent, delay cargoes and make officers extort traders or freight forwarders unnecessarily.

He explained: “Our fears of the National Single Window is that we need a legal framework to legitimise the various Acts that would be submerged under one Platform.

For example the various government agencies like Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Customs Service now have the 2023 Act which we just began the implementation.

“For us to have these government agencies working together, there must be a legal framework, so that it would be sacrosanct. In this legal framework, there must be punishment for chief executive officers (CEOs), who deliberately circumvent, delay cargoes and make officers extort traders or freight forwarders unnecessarily.

“The Single Window is an instrument that would take us to the promise land, but there must be attitudinal change. In the last five years, the level of compliance on the part of freight forwarders have increased, so the regulators must also have attitudinal change. There must be monthly stakeholders engagement.”

Also, Farinto added that the new tax laws recently signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a provision for Tax Ombudsman, which according to him will further help the implementation of the National Single Window.

According to him, “any agency CEO that is too stubborn would be reported to the tax Ombudsman. You need to go and see this law, because it states clearly the precautions, conditions and punishment for any CEO that flout the process.”

The clearing agent said that for the NSW to be successful, stakeholders must key into the various trade facilitation tools that have been developed by the Nigeria Customs Service.

One of the tools, according to him, was the Time Release Study (TRS) designed to monitor movement of cargoes right from when it arrives at the port and the Advanced Ruling (AR) scheme of the customs would also help the implementation of the Single Window.

Also, the National Vice President of ANLCA, Prince Segun Oduntan expressed hope that the planned rollout of the National Single Window would adhere strictly to global best practices, delivering a truly unified platform capable of reducing delays, cutting costs and resolving long-standing inter-agency conflicts at the nation’s ports.

Represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the ANLCA National President on Media, Alhaji Sulaiman Ayokunle, Prince Oduntan warned that the Single Window platform would be bedevilled with multiple perforations if the various government agencies in the ports are not streamlined.

According to him, modernisation should be all encompassing and must carry everyone along for ease of doing business. Odunta stressed: “On the National Single Window, our worries are enormous, teething problems are inevitable because the programme would be run on technology, and we know what technology does to us in the maritime industry, sometimes it is turned upside-down.

“With the celebrated Single Window that would launched next year, we don’t need a Single window with much perforations. We hope that the platform would go by legal framework, because presently, we have so many Windows with all the government agencies.”

Also, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi called on all port operators to take advantage of the various trade platforms that have been put in place by the service in order to maximise efficiency of the Single Window Platform.

Represented by the Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’ of the service, ACG Mohammed Babandede stated that before the commencement of the National Single Window, the Nigeria Customs Service has rolled out trade facilitation tools which stakeholders are supposed to use to their advantage.

He noted: “For example, we have the Advanced Economic Operator (AEO) which is meant to facilitate trade, but up till now, we have only 96 beneficiaries of the AEO. What we are expecting from you is compliance, when the level of compliance is high, trade would be facilitated.