Maritime Stakeholders Move To Tackle WRP Fraud, Extortion In Nigeria

More than 500 key maritime security experts, shipowners, terminal operators, international shipping lines, diplomats, insurers, regulators and legal experts have resolved to rub minds at a summit on how to end the ongoing international fraud perpetuated by foreign shipping lines under the guise of War Risk Premiums (WRP) on vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

The summit will also explore issues leading to categorising the nation’s waters as high-risk zones, roles of classification societies like the Lloyds of London, the roles of core stakeholders like Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Navy and other maritime and security operators.

Findings by the association has revealed that the extra war risk insurance (WRI) levied on Nigerian-bound vessels varies significantly. For instance, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) can incur a WRI surcharge of $445,000 per voyage, while a new container vessel may face a charge of $525,000 per voyage.

Beyond this, some shipping companies, such as Maersk, have introduced additional fees like a transit disruption surcharge, and others impose a war risk surcharge of $40-$50 per 20-foot container.

The summit, tagged: Annual Maritime Lecture (MAMAL), being put together by the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN) will take place on August 28, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The organiser of the summit explained that this year’s event will spotlight the ongoing international fraud perpetuated by foreign shipping lines under the guise of “War Risk Premiums” on vessels calling at Nigerian ports, aiming to draw the Federal Government’s urgent attention to the issue.

Speaking on this year’s theme: “Addressing the Burden of War Risk Insurance on Nigerian Maritime Trade,” the President of the association,

Mr. Godfrey Bivbere, strongly condemned the war risk insurance, describing it as an international fraud burdening the economy of Nigeria and other developing countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

He contended that these exorbitant charges are further strangulating Nigeria’s already strained economy.

According to him, Nigeria had not recorded a single pirate incident in the past three years, the imposition of war risk premiums continues unabated.

The president added that Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola had recently credited the peace in the Gulf of Guinea to the multi-billion naira Deep Blue Project, a robust maritime security initiative spearheaded by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Despite these commendable efforts by the Federal Government, the president stressed that foreign shipping lines continue to unjustly extract millions of dollars from Nigerian shipowners in the name of War Risk Insurance Premiums, even though there are no demonstrable risks in the region.

Recall that in March 2025, Director General of NIMASA,

Dr. Dayo Mobereola met with a delegation from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Kristin Skov-Spilling, where he passionately appealed to the international community to acknowledge Nigeria’s significant progress in securing its waters.

He emphasised the critical need for a corresponding reduction in war risk insurance costs.

Mobereola said: “The Nigerian government has demonstrated a strong commitment to maritime security, leading to nearly zero incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea over the past four years.

Despite this, vessels coming to Nigeria continue to pay high war risk premiums, which is unjustifiable given the improved security landscape.”

Bivbere explained that MAMAL 2025 aims to thoroughly examine the perceived threats, realities, and profound implications of persistent Extra War Risk Insurance (EWRI) on Nigeria’s maritime trade and the wider Gulf of Guinea (GoG).