Maritime: Stakeholders Advocate Strategic Framework For Global Relevance

Nigeria risks losing its competitive edge in the global maritime arena unless policymakers and industry players urgently embrace a coordinated, strategic collaboration framework across the sector, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As present, Nigerian seaports comprised of 93 general cargo berths, 6 RORO (Roll-on, Roll-off) berths, 7 bulk solid cargo berths, 11 bulk liquid cargo and 63 buoy berths, and about 1,300 different pieces of cargo handling equipment. However, despite various reforms and policies, the maritime sub-sector is still facing numerous challenges of frequent changes in policies, poor economic regulation among others.

Challenges

For instance, the President of the Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN), Emmanuel Maiguwa, said that the sector had continued to operate below its potential due to a fragmented regulatory environment, poor safety culture, ageing vessels, weak enforcement, rising security incidents, and persistent environmental degradation along Nigeria’s waterways.

At the 2025 Nigerian Maritime Expo (NIMAREX), Maiguwa said even though the maritime industry has recorded about 12 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 driven largely by currency reforms and energy-sector expansion, the momentum was neither sustainable nor transformative unless tied to deeper competitiveness, stronger institutions, and a unified operational culture.

In his a paper titled: “Repositioning the Nigerian Maritime Industry: The Imperative of Strategic Collaboration for Sustainable Growth and Global Competitiveness,” Maiguwa also described the current state of the industry as one plagued by “policy and operational silos” that limit efficiency, inflate costs, and erode investor confidence, stressing that Nigeria cannot rely solely on international conventions to drive reforms, insisting that most global maritime frameworks,.such as the ISPS Code originated from strong domestic systems in other nations.

Moreover, he warned that a compliance-only approach, without a robust homegrown collaborative system, would keep Nigeria uncompetitive and perpetually reactive.

Safety

On maritime safety, he highlighted recurring accidents, inadequate vessel inspections, insufficient crew training, and weak emergency response systems, seeking a joint training programmes involving seafarers, regulators, and global maritime institutions, as well as the establishment of a unified digital safety-monitoring platform accessible across agencies and operators.

Also, the president proposed the creation of a national Maritime Standards Organisation to domesticate and harmonise operational requirements beyond what existing conventions cover.

He noted that the Gulf of Guinea remains one of the world’s most dangerous regions, with piracy, kidnapping, smuggling, and other transnational crimes heightening operational costs and discouraging investment.

According to him, genuine security improvement can only occur through coordinated patrols, structured intelligence sharing, and a regulated private-sector participation model that prevents a chaotic, cost-heavy security marketplace among shipping companies.

Integration

Furthermore, he called for deeper integration with frameworks such as the Yaoundé Code of Conduct but through a system that balances military operations with commercially acceptable security architecture.

Nigeria cannot rely solely on international conventions to drive reforms, insisting that most global maritime frameworks,. such as the ISPS Code originated from strong domestic systems in other nations

Notwithstanding, Maiguwa raised concerns over the worsening environmental footprint of maritime operations, citing oil spills, waste discharge, poor ballast-water management, and the degradation of marine ecosystems, advising government agencies, industry players, researchers, and community actors to jointly invest in green infrastructure, environmental monitoring, and public education to protect marine resources and maintain Nigeria’s relevance in an increasingly sustainabilitydriven global shipping market.

Also, Maiguwa added that repositioning the maritime industry requires coordinated investment in port modernisation, regulatory alignment with global best practices, infrastructure renewal, technology adoption, and transparent processes, stressing that Nigeria stands to unlock new markets, attract global shipping lines, and position itself as a regional maritime hub only if stakeholders “break down silos” and adopt a unified strategy for safety, security, and environmental stewardship.

He explained: “When efforts are organic, developing a wellcoordinated local system that integrates with international standards, we will own it, operate it to an acceptable standard, make it affordable, and compete with other states.”

Observation

Also, His Majesty, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadan pledged full support for the revival of the nation’s maritime and shipping industry, saying that shipping sector was in a sorry state. Ladoja said: “Something is wrong with the Nigerian shipping industry; maybe the government is not supporting it.

I support NIMAREX financially, morally, and physically to revive the industry.” The monarch noted that the country once operated 30 oceangoing vessels under the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), saying that had the fleet been preserved, Nigeria would today command more than 150 vessels trading internationally, creating an estimated 150,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said: “The jobs are there, especially in the oil and gas sector, but Nigerians cannot participate because they don’t have ships.”

Last line

Nigeria can only achieve sustainable maritime growth when government, private sector players, international partners, and coastal communities act as a single ecosystem instead of isolated actors.