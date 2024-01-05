Maritime Security: US Firm Donates Unmanned Ships To FG

A Military equipment manufacturing company based in the United States (US), Swift ship Company, has donated two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to the Federal Government, to bolster the fight against economic sabotage and other maritime-related crimes in the country.

This was the high point of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle’s recent working visit to the US, where he inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and the OCR Global.

A statement signed on Friday by the director of press and public relations, Henshaw Ogubike said the former Zamfara State Governor has presented the vessels to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja.

According to Ogubike, the equipment will “help in the fight against insecurity on our waterways in particular and the nation in general”.

During the presentation, Matawalle informed the President the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, were “the latest technologies that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in Niger Delta, Lake Chad region and other maritime regions of the country”.

“Furthermore, the Minister said that this is the gain of his working visit to some companies in the USA.

Matawalle intimated to Mr President that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

“In addition, the Minister said that the idea was to encourage partnership with US companies in the production of Military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

“Dr Matawalle said that the newfound partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production which is in line with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to our dear nation.

“The Minister further briefed Mr President that part of the facilities he inspected while in the US included rapid deployment of mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system, among others.

“He reassured Mr. President that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria”, the statement added.