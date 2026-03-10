Maritime Security: Otu Pledges Partnership With Amphibious Training School

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepened collaboration with the military to strengthen maritime and internal security in the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he received the Commandant of the Amphibious Training School, Matthias Ibawa Amatso, who paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar alongside senior officers of the institution.

Welcoming the delegation at the Government House in company of his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey, Secretary the Government of the State, Prof. Owan Enoh, on Monday, Governor Otu expressed delight at what he described as a “commendable gesture of institutional harmony,” noting that the visit symbolized the strong synergy that must exist between government and security institutions in the pursuit of peace and development.

He described the Amphibious Training School as a strategic asset to the state and the nation, particularly given Cross River’s extensive riverine and maritime terrain. He added: “Let me warmly welcome you on behalf of the government and good people of Cross River State.

“I must commend you for formalizing this kind of engagement. Recognition and harmony between institutions are always good, especially when they promote synergy among the entities that make up a state.”

Otu recalled the longstanding presence of the military institution in Calabar and the sense of security its operations have brought to surrounding communities.

According to him, the school’s activities have historically served as a deterrent to criminal elements operating in the region’s waterways and creeks. “In earlier times, when we heard training drills and war songs from your vicinity, it sent a clear message to criminals that this environment is not a safe haven for unlawful activities,” he said.