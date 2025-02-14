Maritime Sector Major Driver Of National Prosperity – Oyetola

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has said the Federal Government was set to unlock the vast potentials of the maritime sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Anastasia Ogbonna, Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyerola made this statement in Lagos at an interactive session with the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“The vision of the Ministry is to ensure that the Country’s marine resources are harnessed sustainably to position Nigeria as a premier maritime nation”, he said.

According to Oyetola, in order to lay a solid foundation for the vision, the Ministry, through a multi-layered stakeholders’ engagement and consultation, has crafted a National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy. This, he noted further, will be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

He stated that the Ministry carries out its mandate through its agencies and has recorded significant achievements on many fronts.

“One of these is the recent approval for the award of a contract for the modernization of Western Ports (Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa and Tin Can Island Port Complex). He stated further that the procurement process for the Eastern Ports modernisation is being fast-tracked. These projects will generate over 20,000 jobs.

The Minister highlighted efforts being made in the development of greenfield port projects such as Badagry, Ilaje, Olokola, Agge, Ibaka, Burutu, Snake Island, Bakassi, Deep Seaports, river ports and jetties as well as the development of Inland Dry Ports across the country to facilitate trade.

He noted that the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina had been commissioned while Kaduna and Kano are supporting trade operations with those in Abia, Plateau and Borno States in various stages of completion.

On port operational efficiency, Oyetola reported that the Ministry’s policy reforms and agency implementations have yielded significant improvements in export volumes over the past two years as evidenced by the positive trade balances reported by the National Bureau of Statistics due to reforms at the Export Terminals.

“Tied to this, is the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW); a platform which streamlines trade compliance processes, and links ports with relevant government agencies and stakeholders to create a seamless efficient system.

“To complement this National Single Window project, the Ministry and NPA are finalizing the Port Community System, an electronic platform to centralize and automate processes among stakeholders in port services. This will serve as a One Stop Shop for all stakeholders in the Port System,” he said.

Furthermore, he informed that the shipping lanes that transverse West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea have witnessed zero piracy for a record of 3 years due to the implementation of the Deep Blue Sea Project and Falcon Eye Surveillance Systems which feature advanced surveillance and response systems. This, the Minister noted, is through the efforts of the Ministry and its agencies.

On Nigeria’s election bid for the Category C seat in the International Maritime Organization, the Minister informed that Mr President had approved, and the IMO had been duly notified. Nigeria, he stated further, has commenced the necessary preparation for the bid.

The Minister also stated that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) and other stakeholders are finalizing arrangements for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds. He assured that its implementation is being worked out and that Development Banks will coordinate the disbursement.

Other worthy achievements of the Ministry and its agencies, according to the Minister include: upscaling fisheries and aquaculture, 100% compliance during the Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) certification exercise in 2024 which was carried out by the US Department of State; collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to replicate the success of Oyan Dam Cage Culture on impounded waters nationwide to upscale fish production, mapping of marine resources through National Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), resuscitation of the National Fleet amongst others.

The Minister also affirmed that the Ministry through its agencies increased revenue to Government coffers by 77% for the period January-November 2024.

As a signal that the Ministry and its agencies are getting it right, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) during the 120-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator (RRA) in 2024, acknowledged the exceptional performances of the Ministry and its Agencies, which earned it a letter of commendation.

In conclusion, the Minister called on the Media, as key stakeholders, to partner with the Ministry to achieve its mandate. He noted that the media parley was not just about the Ministry presenting its achievements, but was about fostering a dialogue.

Speaking, the President, of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor, of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, observed that the engagement was apt as it will enable both parties to forge mutual understanding, identify and address key concerns while exploring innovative solutions that would propel the marine industry forward.

He expressed optimism on the performances of the Ministry and its agencies. He added that the antecedents of the Honourable Minister in the private sector and as Governor of Osun State were pointers to the fact that the marine and blue economy sector will enjoy robust progress under his leadership and guidance.

