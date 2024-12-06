Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), have agreed on joint action to promote maritime weather observation, early warnings, and capacity building (focusing on Marine Meteorology) for MOWCA member states.

According to a statement from NiMet Media Office on Friday, this formed part of the agreement in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by NiMet and MOWCA in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, 5th December 2024.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, said that NiMet would also leverage MOWCA’s mandate and reach to enhance its service delivery.

“Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is the authoritative voice on the state and behaviour of Nigeria’s atmosphere and its interaction with all aspects of the economy. NiMet regulates and advises the Nigerian government on all aspects of meteorology towards sustainable economic development. As weather, climate, and water cycles cannot be controlled by a country, international cooperation is essential for the development of meteorology”.

Continuing, Professor Anosike said; “We share common problems of maritime safety and security, and pollution of maritime waters as the West and Central African region is largely dependent on maritime transport.

“Therefore, the safety of maritime operations demands that weather information be broadcast to ships twice a day as stipulated by the SOLAS convention and the World Meteorological Organization.

“This information includes quality data, analysis, warnings, and weather forecasts. Improving the collection and regional exchange of ocean-based observational data will deliver additional socioeconomic benefits to our region.

“Investment in ocean observation infrastructure and capacity development is highly needed to ensure that weather information provided covers all shipping lines and fishing grounds in MOWCA member states”.

Concluding, he said that the partnership presented opportunities for both parties to collaborate and promote compliance with the SOLAS convention, requesting funding support for ocean observation infrastructure to enable regional maritime weather information sharing across member states.

Responding, the Secretary General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu acknowledged that NiMet was doing a good job providing weather and climate information for the maritime and other sectors.

“The role of meteorological agencies in maritime operations cannot be overemphasized as they are essential in delivering precise weather forecasts and timely warnings, which significantly enhance the safety of vessels by predicting storms, tides and sea conditions.

“Considering the volume of vessels that pass through Nigerian waterways, it’s very important that we partner with NiMet and so should other stakeholders in the maritime sector too.

“We have listened to NiMet’s presentation and are impressed by it. We will escalate the issues raised as well as the services that NiMet offers to our member – -states and encourage them to take advantage of the best practices that Nigeria has to offer,” Dr Adalikwu concluded.



