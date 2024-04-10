Maritime Police Nabs CMA-CGM Employees For Forgery, Extortion

The Maritime Police Command, Lagos, has arrested two employees of a shipping company, CMA-CGM Nigeria Limited for conspiracy, forgery, impersonation of police and extortion of port users. The two suspects are Gbenga Solomon, aged 48 years, and Erhimu Igho, aged 59 years. It was revealed that the duo were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Maritime Police Command headquarters that some containers were blocked with documents by police, contrary to the directives of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olofu A. Rhoda, who on assumption of office in November 2023 ordered the immediate release of all containers blocked or placed on lien at the ports without cogent reasons.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Ehinmode Rowland Adewumi, said in a statement that the decision was to give effect to the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing businesses at the country’s seaports. He noted that the AIG had warned that blocking of containers should be based only on credible information. However, Ehinmode noted that investigation revealed that the suspects conspired and forged the Maritime Police Command’s official documents, impersonated police officers and blocked over 20 containers with four bills of lading for the purposes of extorting money from the consignee and clearing agents.

According to him, the suspects had since been charged to court and remanded in prison custody, stressing that Olofu had frowned against the unwholesome, fraudulent and criminally minded individuals, saying all those who are in the habit of perpetrating these types of criminality and other forms of illegalities at the ports to desist from such as the full wrath of the law would be meted on anyone found culpable.