Maritime: NGX Dangling Blue Bond To Boost Investment

As the blue economy requires urgent financing to move from paper to practice, blue bond, the sustainabilitylinked financial instrument targeted at financing oceanrelated projects, has been introduced to both government and corporates in the sector by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In May 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved Nigeria’s first National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy as a diversification strategy and milestone for national growth. However, at the just concluded 3rd Citizens and Stakeholders Meeting in Lagos on: “From Policy to Impact,” “Government cannot shoulder this scale of investment.

What we now request is capital scale-up,” the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said that implementing the policy required collective effort and significant investment to modernise ports, expand aquaculture, strengthen maritime security, and build resilient coastal infrastructure. He noted that the ambitious plan required urgent financing to move from paper to practice.

According to the minister, financing is the catalyst that will transforms the policy into progress, urging investors, development partners, and global financiers to align with Nigeria’s blue economy vision.

For instance, Oyetola urged the private sector to seize opportunities in ports, shipping, fisheries, and coastal tourism, noting that the $1.5 trillion global blue economy was Nigeria’s next growth engine only if private capital steps in to turn policy into profit. He identified five key areas where investors could make immediate impact to include port modernislsation, maritime security, fisheries and aquaculture, marine tourism and renewable ocean energy .

Opportunities

Regardless of these, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) at the forum urged the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and private sector players in the maritime industry to embrace the blue bond financing as a viable mechanism to mobilise capital for sustainable growth and infrastructure development in the industry. ifically, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jude Chukwu Emeka, said the capital market offered a ready-made platform for raising funds to tackle the pressing challenges of the marine and blue economy.

Emeka explained that the exchange currently hosted 321 listed securities, including equities, fixed-income instruments, corporate bonds, and green bonds, adding that the blue bond, a sustainability-linked financial instrument targeted at financing ocean-related projects, would open opportunities for both government and corporates in the sector.

Blue bond

For clarity, Emeka emphasised that by issuing blue bonds, Nigeria could unlock existing pool of capital, attract international investors, and finance critical projects such as fisheries, port modernisation, coastal protection, renewable marine energy, and maritime infrastructure.

He pointed to the example of Seychelles, which issued a $15 billion blue bond to finance fisheries and marine infrastructure, noting that Nigeria had the market size and investor appetite to replicate such success.

Moreover, the chief executive officer assured that the NGX, in collaboration with partners such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), would provide capacity building, technical support, and investor sensitisation to guide both the ministry and private operators in navigating the process of issuance. According to him, “from a

The money is there, but there are not enough instruments. Each time the government issues green bonds, they are oversubscribed

capital mobilisation perspective, the blue bond is what we are recommending for the ministry to consider. Nigeria’s pension fund industry has over N24.6 trillion in assets under management, with at least 5 per cent allocated to sustainabilitylinked investments like green and blue bonds. The money is there, but there are not enough instruments. Each time the government issues green bonds, they are oversubscribed.”

Catalytic finance

Notwithstanding, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, in his presentation urged the National Assembly to prioritise the marine and blue economy in national planning, describing it as an immediate opportunity for economic diversification, job creation and national resilience rather than a distant promise.

He stressed that policy without finance would remain rhetorical, noting that to move from policy to impact, the country must step up its approach to innovative financing mechanisms, stronger partnerships, and deliberate efforts to attract private sector investments. plained that while private sector funding and partnerships remain central to the ministry’s strategy, government investment would be needed to de-risk private participation, strengthen institutions, and provide catalytic finance in areas where social benefits outweigh immediate commercial returns.

He identified four priority areas where public financing is indispensable stressing that public financing is crucial for de-risking private investments, strengthening regulatory frameworks, funding high-impact social projects, and aligning investments with national priorities like food security, energy transition, job creation, and climate resilience.

Oloruntola explained: “The ministry’s current allocations from the national budget are grossly inadequate when compared to the vast responsibilities of modernising ports, securing inland waterways, growing aquaculture, and developing renewable marine resources. “Public investment is not charity. It is safe capital and a policy signal that converts vision into reality.

Without it, policy remains rhetoric and the marine and blue economy will remain underdeveloped, underfinanced and underutilised.” On financing options, he recommended a blended approach combining national budgetary allocation, public-private partnerships, blue and green bonds, development partner funding, and community cooperative financing.

He warned that delaying investment in the sector would entrench Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil, expose coastal communities to deeper poverty and climate risks, and allow neighboring nations to outpace Nigeria in regional competitiveness.

Template

Also, the ministry’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Hajia Ralthum Ibrahim, described the forum as a timely platform to deepen dialogue and mobilise resources for implementation. She said the ministry had developed a template to track initiatives, ensuring accountability across ports, aquaculture, fisheries, and marine tourism. Ibrahim emphasised that finance remains the lifeblood of impact, adding that innovative models and private sector partnerships were being pursued to unlock opportunities.

Last line

The Federal Government must step up its approach to innovative financing mechanisms, stronger partnerships, and deliberate efforts to attract private sector investments in the maritime industry.