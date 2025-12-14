Maritime Industry Reform ’ll Unlock Efficiency, Global Competitiveness – Akutah

In this interview, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr Pius Akutah, reflects on the Council’s most significant milestones, outlines expectations for the next phase under the current administration, and highlights how ongoing reforms from port regulation to inland logistics and dispute resolution are laying the foundation for a more efficient and globally competitive maritime economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

Looking back at your two years as Executive Secretary, what would you identify as the most significant achievement of the Council on your watch?

Two years have indeed come and gone, and within that period, a great deal has happened in the Council. As you requested, I will highlight the most significant achievement we have recorded, and it is the passing of the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill. At the moment, it is undergoing final refinements by the National Assembly after being vetted by the Office of the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation.

Once this stage is completed, it will proceed to the President for assent. This development is particularly important because the Council has long operated under a 1978 Decree, now codified as CAP N133 LFN 2004. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act is an outdated law that no longer reflects the realities or reform direction of the maritime sector under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

For us as a Council, this new legal framework is crucial. It equips us to address sectoral challenges more effectively and positions the industry to attain the targets set by Mr. President for a modern, efficient, and globally competitive maritime sector.

Can you give us an idea of what you expect in the second half of your tenure which you have stepped into now?

First of all, I must congratulate Mr. President for the leadership he is providing in driving the economic rebirth of this country. For many years, we have spoken about diversifying Nigeria’s economy, but for the first time, we are now witnessing true diversification in both real time and in practical terms.

The Maritime and Blue Economy sector holds immense potential. As we unlock these opportunities, we will generate significant wealth, create jobs, and lift many Nigerians out of poverty. The reality and importance of this sector are now clearly visible to everyone. Fortunately, we have a proactive Minister who is working tirelessly to reposition Nigeria on the global stage as a true maritime nation.

The passage of the Marine and Blue Economy Policy championed by His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, shows that the necessary foundations for the sector have been firmly laid. As we move into the second half of this administration’s tenure, the next two years carry great significance for the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. A lot has already been done to prepare the ground for what is coming next.

I believe that with the structures now in place, we will witness major progress in the next phase. For us as a Council in particular, we are focused on securing assent to our bill. By virtue of a government gazette, NSC to a large extent started performing its role as an economic regulator.

Now, could you give us an overview of your interaction with stakeholders in the sector and how they are cooperating with you in respect of this mandate that you have already undertaken so far? The Nigerian Port Economic Regulation of 2015 has remained our guiding document and the framework through which we currently execute our mandate.

I must acknowledge that stakeholders have demonstrated a genuine willingness to work collaboratively with us. Everyone recognizes that the sector is facing challenges, and no one is interested in sustaining these problems. Instead, stakeholders are focused on protecting their investments and ensuring profitability. So far, engagements with stakeholders have been smooth.

We have not encountered any major issues, and shippers’ associations across the country have fully cooperated with us. I am pleased to note that we have introduced certain policies, and stakeholders have promptly adjusted to them. This level of responsiveness has contributed to a healthy working relationship as we move forward. We all understand that the more reformed and efficient the sector becomes, the better it is for every player operating within it.

Today, the shipping sector has become one of the most attractive areas of employment, offering a minimum wage of over ₦200,000 a standard negotiated by the Council. While this wage structure has existed for over two decades, it is important to emphasize that achieving and sustaining this milestone would have been impossible without the active support and contributions of stakeholders.

To what extent are the various government agencies in the sector, especially those not in the same ministry with you, are keying into your reforms, and to what extent have you also modernized your operations to be in tandem with global best practices, talking about national single window and port community system?

Most of these interventions and reforms are still ongoing. Within the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the traditional agencies that everyone is familiar with have now been fully integrated into the ministry’s policy framework.

As a result, challenges related to collaboration and coordination have significantly reduced, as the ministry now maintains firm oversight and alignment across its agencies. Today, the ministry hosts a wider range of agencies than before, including those moved from other ministries.

However, the maritime ecosystem still intersects with numerous ministries. For example, as a Council, we promote an intermodal transport system, which cannot be achieved without engaging the Ministry of Transportation. Over the years, the Council has signed various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with agencies located in other ministries.

One such MoU exists with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, designed to ensure a harmonious working relationship and to promote key services within the sector. Specifically, this MoU guides cooperation between the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Nigerian Railway Corporation on cost structuring and ensures that shippers are not shortchanged when using the rail system recognizing that rail remains the most efficient and cost effective means of cargo movement across the country.

Similar agreements exist with other agencies across different ministries. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is also a major stakeholder in the country’s maritime structure, and we maintain an excellent and robust working relationship with them. As a Council, our guiding principle has always been to advocate for cooperation with every stakeholder, because collectively we are executing the mandate of Mr. President, as provided under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution.

Can we have a measurable projection in respect to the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Bill? What are the immediate, medium, and long-term gains that we expect from that bill if signed into law?

In the medium term, we will see a surge in investment as investor confidence increases. Predictability both in regulation and in return on investment is a key factor for investors, especially in a sector as capitalintensive as the port and shipping industry. Investments here require significant financial commitments, and investors must be certain that the regulatory environment will remain stable.

They need assurance that policies and laws will not suddenly shift in ways that could negatively affect their investments. Without this clarity and predictability, no serious investor will commit substantial funds to such a sensitive and high-cost sector. In the long term, Nigeria will begin to fully integrate into the global maritime community.

Our processes would have been streamlined and key systems such as the cargo tracking note, the port community system, and the National Single Window will be fully operational. Together with a solid regulatory framework, these systems will create a modern and efficient maritime environment. At that point, Nigeria will truly stand out as a maritime nation of repute, recognized globally for its efficiency, competitiveness, and regulatory strength.

Can you give us an insight into the Truck Transit Park that has been promoted by the Nigerian Shippers Council, a brief into what the geographical spread is, project completion, and their contribution to the good and growth of the Nigerian economy, particularly the logistics sector?

Nigeria is a country located in West Africa, and across the continent from North Africa to West, Central, and Southern Africa you find port infrastructures spread widely. As the most populous nation on the continent, Nigeria remains a country the rest of Africa looks up to, even though they are not waiting for us. Several African nations are already making deliberate efforts to develop their maritime infrastructure, especially in the area of logistics.

Nigeria is not entirely behind, but we are behind to an extent, particularly because Africa expects us to take the lead in developing logistics infrastructure. At the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, we have carefully studied these infrastructural gaps and what is needed to address them.

Today, we have developed two important maps, one covering the entire African continent. It highlights the distribution of critical maritime infrastructure, especially those linked to logistics. Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), it is evident that one of the biggest challenges will be maritime logistics. Connecting African countries remains extremely difficult.

For example, a vessel carrying cargo from Nigeria to Ghana may first go to Europe before returning to Ghana. This is inefficient and time consuming, underscoring the urgent need for proper African connectivity. A key challenge is that most African countries are not ship owning nations.

They lease vessels, and these vessels operate on predetermined routes that cannot easily be altered to create direct African shipping lanes. That is the crux of the problem. Bringing it back home, we examined logistics supporting infrastructure and concluded that, as a Council, we must promote the development of Inland Dry Ports, Transit Parks, Border Facilities, and similar structures.

These will support the movement of Transit Cargo from the hinterlands to the seaports and bring shipping services closer to shippers across the country. Regarding inland dry ports, we have several legacy projects. When Mr. President assumed office, he pushed for the completion of the nearly finished Funtua Inland Dry Port.

Currently, the operational dry ports are mainly in the north-western region, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina. Others exist across the country, but their progress has been slow. We are working with state governments to accelerate their completion.

In Borno State, for instance, a privately developed inland dry port has been established. We are now engaging stakeholders to fast-track its completion so that it can be commissioned during the second half of the President’s tenure.

The Governor of Borno State is particularly committed to achieving this. For Vehicle Transit Parks, one of the major issues you raised, we observed that many road accidents are caused by driver fatigue. Drivers travel long hours without rest, leading to fatal accidents.

To address this, we began promoting the establishment of Vehicle Transit Parks. These parks are not only rest stops; they will also serve as economic hubs where drivers can relax, refresh, and secure their cargo. Rather than parking in unsafe roadside areas where goods can be stolen or damaged, drivers will have safe, secure, and well equipped facilities.