Maritime Burdened By Global High Freight Rates, Delays

Despite various reforms and achievements by the Federal Government, global volatile high freight rates, longer routes, delays, costs, decarbonisation policy, skilled labour shortage and high energy costs have affected the maritime industry negatively in 2025, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The global maritime industry in 2025 experienced a volatile period defined by high freight rates, longer routes, delays, costs and emissions, with developing countries hit hard by geopolitical disruptions requiring rerouting, and a major push toward decarbonisation and digitalisation of vessels.

While operators were investing in green fuel vessels, key challenges faced by the industry include skilled labour shortages, high energy costs, and chronic port disruptions. Nigeria’s maritime sector in 2025 still faced infrastructure, regulatory bottlenecks, and the need for immediate policy action to boost the blue economy despite various initiatives taken to drive the industry.

For instance, this year, the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) approved Nigeria’s first-ever National Marine and Blue Economy Policy to achieve sustainable prosperity. The landmark policy was initiated to serve as a comprehensive roadmap for developing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy over the next decade, reduce cost of doing business in the port, create job opportunities, unlocking the full potential of the country’s vast marine and aquatic resources.

One of such steps initiated by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was aimed at creating three million jobs over four years, with 2025 targets including five new fish processing plants, $2 billion in offshore renewable energy investment, and two new coastal tourism sites.

Regardless of this, there was delay to renew expired port concession agreements and modernise dilapidated infrastructure to reduce revenue losses. Furthermore, over 90 per cent of imported containers still undergo physical examination in all the ports due to inadequate scanning equipment.

Despite this, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that the Nigerian maritime industry had experienced its strongest reform drive in decades. According to the authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, the reform was driven with port modernisation, ETO traffic management, the national single window, and new export-processing terminals which are repositioning Nigerian ports for efficiency, competitiveness, and foreign investment.

Onyemekara said that the authority’s transformation was visible across operations, infrastructure, and staff welfare, adding that stakeholders should expect fresh air in 2026. He added: “Every port system we operate works on the platform of multi-modalism.

The roads are better, waterways and barge operations are active, and consignees have multiple options to move cargoes, describing 2025 as one of the most transformative years in NPA’s recent history, crediting the Managing Director, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and President Bola Tinubu for bold policies unseen in many years.

Also, under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the country has continued to prevent infiltration of pirates on Nigerian waters with its Deep Blue Project, making it the most secured waters in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

This achievement made Nigeria to readmitted into the category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s council. Moreover, early in the year, the House of Representatives approved a N774.77 billion revenue target for 2025, with N264.96 billion available for operations after deductions.

Also, a new governing board was approved by President Tinubu, effective June 24, 2025 as Dr. Dayo Mobereola continues as Director General, overseeing reforms in the agency. In addition, the agency initiated moves to transit from manual processes to digital systems to improve enforcement.

Also, it launched a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for African maritime decarbonization and a Continuous Emissions Monitoring System at COP30. Furthermore, it prioritised safety training and equipment for dockworkers to enhance productivity and strengthened ties with Tanzania Shipping Agencies Cooperation (TASAC) for maritime sector growth.

In 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) saw massive growth, driven by digital reforms, enhanced

anti-smuggling, and improved compliance. Key initiatives introduced by the Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, included the deployment of a local platform for trade facilitation, Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), known as “B’Odogwu,” new scanners, and electronic cargo tracking, with a full-year revenue goal set at above N6.58 trillion. By mid-2025, the NCS exceeded its revenue target by N390.2 billion, collecting N3.68 trillion.

Also, noteworthy advancements were made in technology are installation of new scanners (e.g., FS6000) for non-intrusive inspections, introduction of Electronic Cargo Tracking Systems (ECTS), establishment of a Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS).

In the year, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) collaborated with the NCS to enhance ethical standards, with potential Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for corruption prevention as the Federal Government approved the recruitment of 3,927 customs officers for the 2024/2025 period.

Also, the service maintained momentum by enhancing stakeholder engagement, reducing trade barriers, and leveraging digital tools to meet their ambitious annual targets.

Also, the port economic regulator, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) focused on transitioning to a fully paperless, digitised system to enhance operational efficiency by utilising an Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) to improve documentation, transparency, and service delivery.

Key initiatives include implementing a 2025–2029 strategic plan, developing inland Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs), strengthening port economic regulation, and driving non-oil export growth. The council continues to monitor and guide tariff setting to prevent arbitrary increases.

Also, it initiated extensive training on the ECMS to boost productivity. It also co-hosted a seminar with the Union of African Shippers’ Councils regarding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.

Also, the council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) focused on professionalising and digitising the industry to boost regulatory compliance and anti-corruption efforts, and strengthening collaboration with key national and international stakeholders under the leadership of Registrar/ CEO Mr. Kingsley Igwe.

A primary focus for CRFFN in 2025 has been bridging the knowledge gap within the industry to meet international standards by initiating intensive training programmes. The year, the council moved to position Nigeria as a competitive logistics hub by leveraging technology and standardising processes.

Moreover, it partnered with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to combat corruption, including bribery in cargo clearance and falsification of documents in the port as it reaffirmed its statutory mandate to collect the Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) and regulate all freight forwarding activities, including those by customs licensed agents.

Also, throughout the year, the CRFFN leadership engaged in numerous high-level meetings and courtesy visits to foster stronger partnerships. It also collaborated with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), and the Nigerian Police Force for better enforcement and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) focused heavily on enhancing safety, increasing revenue, and pursuing major infrastructure projects under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The authority in 2025 strived to drastically reduce boat mishaps, following the enforcement of the new Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023 (Water Transportation Code).

Also, it distributed thousands of free life jackets, expanding the “nolife-jacket-no-boarding” rule, and increasing the number of deployed water marshals for enforcement and community sensitisation with a strong drive to replace commercial wooden boats with safer, standardised fibre boats.

The agency also initiated the removal of wrecks and clearing of water hyacinth/debris from channels across the country. Projects under the 2025 capital budget included hydrographic surveys of various river sections and the development of an open data platform.

Also, the authority, adopted a new performance management approach, with a strong emphasis on meeting ambitious financial targets set by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The various reforms and maritime policies initiated in the years should be implemented by the government agencies under the marine and blue economy ministry in order to achieve economic prosperity.