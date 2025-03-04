Maritime Academy: Reps Move To Address Inadequate Funding

Share

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN)’s statutory mandate of providing maritime training for seafarers and other specialised maritime, oil and gas personnel is being slowed over inadequate funding.

The institution relies on the five per cent net earnings of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Worried by this, the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has resolved to address the challenge of inadequate funding for the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The committee said it had started discussions with the management of the academy on how to improve its funding.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who disclosed during an oversight visit to the academy, explained that the committee was satisfied with the management’s financial reports.

He expressed satisfaction with the number of completed capital projects, even and commended the leadership of the institution together with its management for exhibiting financial discipline and taking the progress and growth of the academy, seriously.

Represented by the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uduak Alphonsus Odudoh, Ibrahim explained that whereas, Federal Government subvention to the the academy is relatively small compared to the criticality of its role, he urged for the timely and complete releases of its budgetary allocation drawn from the 5 per cent net earnings of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Odudoh said: “Before now, MAN don’t have subvention from the Federal Government, NIMASA is the highest funder.

When the funding is dragged, stagnated and not released on time. There are lots of things, we want to look at their records. They say they owe people over 80 contractors, but have paid some, with a balance of about one-third. “It is commendable.

So many head of agencies that are also contractors, MAN had always stood out in terms of payment of its obligations to contractors once they complete their jobs. I know most of these fundings in short, 90 per cent of their funds come from the five per cent statutory allocation from NIMASA, and when the releases of the funding staggers, the school will suffer.

“It is our wish that they release this for on time so that certain programmes and activities of the school will not be delayed.”

Odudoh thanked the current leadership of NIMASA for showing appreciable concerns about the financial needs of the academy, noting that from his previous interactions with the acting rector, the present leadership of NIMASA had shown very genuine commitment to continue to support the academy owing to its important role.

In his interaction with the committee members, the acting Rector of the academy, Dr. Kevin Okonna, thanked Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE), Adegboyega Oyetola, for leading the struggle to ensure that MAN’s statutory mandate of providing maritime training for seafarers and other specialised maritime, oil and gas personnel continues unhindered.

He noted: “I would like to add here that the national policy on marine and blue economy has Maritime Academy of Nigeria as the frontline maritime training institution for human capacity building for the success of the marine and blue economy.

“I just wanted to put that into context, I was a member of the technical committee that worked on that marine and blue economy policy and I know that Maritime Academy of Nigeria is captured in that policy as a major training arm of the ministry of marine and blue economy.

“I think with this, you can understand what we have to do, because the ministry of marine and blue economy consists of shipping, fishing and aquaculture.

