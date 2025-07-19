Marital Law: S’Korea’s Ex-President Indicted For Power Abuse

The impeached South Korean, Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for abuse of power over his declaration of martial law last year, Saturday Telegraph reports.

The prosecution indicted the former President on charges including abuse of power and obstruction of special official duties as investigators widened an insurrection probe.

According to prosecutor Park Ji-young, Yoon also did not follow the required procedure to declare martial law, including holding a meeting with all cabinet members of the government.

The former President was also charged with drafting and discarding a false document that stated the prime minister and defence minister had endorsed martial law.

READ ALSO

It would be recalled that Yoon plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he sought to subvert civilian rule on December 3, sending troops to parliament in a bid to prevent lawmakers from voting down his declaration of martial law.

He became the first sitting president in the country to be taken into custody when he was detained in January after resisting arrest for weeks, using his presidential security detail to thwart investigators.

He was released on procedural grounds in March, even as his trial on insurrection charges continued.

Last week, he was detained again after an arrest warrant was issued over concerns he might destroy evidence in the case.