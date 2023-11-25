Marital Crisis: Isreal DMW Reveals How Davido Helped Him Fight Depression

The logistic manager of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, Isreal DMW has opened up on how his boss, David Adeleke helped him fight depression after his marriage to Sheila Courage ended.

Israel DMW revelation is coming barely 10 hours after he called out his estranged wife and her family for reaping him off everything, as he tagged them “gold diggers”.

Addressing his marital troubles, Isreal DMW expressed his gratitude to Davido for helping him through the tough times.

According to him, Davido consistently checked up on him, made him laugh, and played a supportive role during the difficult period.

He wrote, “I immediately fell into serious depression. Thanks to Oga, who would always call to check up on me and make me laugh.”

It would be recalled that last year October 2022, Isreal tied the knot with Sheila Courage in a lavish ceremony attended by notable personalities such as his boss, Davido, Chioma, Cubana Chief Priest, Poco Lee, and others.

However, things fell apart early this year as their marriage hit the rock barely eight months after their wedding ceremony, with Sheila moving out of the house citing irreconcilable differences.