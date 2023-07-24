Marine engineers elect president

The Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES) has elected Engr. Isreal Obadan as president. He was elected along others during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Others elected are Engr. John Oyedeji as 1st vice president and Engr. Akeem Oderinde, 2nd vice president. Obadan, who emerged unopposed took over from Engr. Adeyinka Okunade, who served two terms. Other members elected are Engr. Abuja Kato as general secretary, Engr. Obi Cornelius; assistant general secretary; Engr. Kuzi Onyibe, treasurer; Engr. Etang Asuquo, financial secretary and Engr. Hector Jombo, social/publicity secretary. Obadan said that this was the time for members of the association to redouble their efforts to ensure the relevance of AMES in the industry

