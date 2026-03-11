Marine & Blue Economy Scribe Advocates Shift In Scientific Research

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE), Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, has called for a fundamental shift in how scientific research is utilised within the public sector.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Anastasia Ogbonna, Director, Information & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mahmood stressed that the true value of research lies in the ability to translate it into tangible services for ordinary people.

​Mahmood, who made this known during a courtesy visit by the Executive Director, Atlantic International Research Centre (AIR-Centre), Miguel Miranda, reiterated that scientific research should align with national priorities and yield concrete benefits for coastal communities and the broader maritime sector.

​The Permanent Secretary stressed that research initiatives must go beyond theoretical knowledge to deliver practical solutions that improve livelihoods, enhance environmental sustainability, and support policy formulation within Nigeria’s blue economy.

​”This is an area we are not just interested in; we are committed to it. We want to see documentation that helps us make well-informed decisions to move this sector forward, she stated.

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary welcomed the Centre’s proactive interest in the Ministry’s goals, noting that strategic partnerships are vital to transforming the maritime sector and fostering sustainable growth.

​Speaking earlier on behalf of the Executive Director, the Director, AIR-Centre, Nigeria, Dr Bolarinwa Taiwo, highlighted the Centre’s commitment to promoting research, innovation, and sustainable development within the marine and blue economy.

He expressed the Centre’s keen interest in partnering with the Ministry in areas that will enhance knowledge sharing, capacity development, and policy support for the growth of Nigeria’s marine resources.

​Taiwo noted that a formalised pact between the Ministry and the AIR-Centre would significantly promote marine food safety and technical knowledge exchange.

Its worthy to note that AIR-Centre is an international research network that promotes multidisciplinary cooperation in areas such as ocean science, climate monitoring, earth observation, and marine resource management, frequently leveraging satellite data and digital technologies to address environmental and economic challenges