Marine/Blue Economy Minister Assures University Of Lokoja Of Assistance

The Minister of Marine/Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured the Federal University of Lokoja that the Ministry would give the requisite assistance to the institution.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press and Public Relations, Oyetola gave the admonition when the university management team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, visited him to seek support for its plan to establish a Marine Engineering Department.

He also advised the University to exploit its proximity to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) at Lokoja for a direct approach and collaboration, just as he advised the institution to work out details with the National Universities Commission (NUC) as seeks support to create Marine Engineering Department.

Noting that NIWA, though an agency of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, the Ministry does not dictate to the agency but allows it to operate in the best way it thinks.

“Do not hesitate to approach any of the agencies which are under the Ministry to assist in this regard and be rest assured that the Ministry will facilitate in whatever way it can.”

He further said, “NIWA, is an agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and as a government agency it’s expected to operate an open-door policy and your proximity to the agency should be leveraged,” he said.

Oyetola who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, advised the University Team led by the Vice Chancellor not to be tired of following up with its requests as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by their bureaucratic nature require that what they are being urged to do should be followed up with.

On the plan of the University to establish a Marine Engineering Department, the Minister said: “The request or wish to have a Department of Marine Engineering is definitely within your place and you in concert with the National University Commission (NUC) will do most of what is required to bring it to light.”

He also charged the delegation not to relent in its effort to express willingness to collaborate with the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) in Lokoja. He urged them to approach the agency directly and put at its disposal all propositions that will help to actualise and deepen its mandate where possible.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, of Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi said, “Today, we stand before you with significant requests, one that aligns closely with your esteemed Ministry’s mandate; we seek your support and intervention for the establishment of the Marine Engineering Department in the Federal University Lokoja.

He maintained that the creation of the Marine Engineering Department would be a pivotal step forward as students would be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges and opportunities within the blue economy.

Akinwumi noted that the aim of the visit was to seek collaboration and partnership with the National Inland Waterways in addressing complex issues such as flood management and related natural occurrences.

The highlight of the courtesy visit was a presentation made by the delegation to the representative of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola in the form of an official plaque.

Some management staff of the ministry joined the Permanent Secretary to receive the delegation from the Federal University Lokoja.