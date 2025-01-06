Marijuana Peddler Bags Three Months Community Service

Share

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced one, Segun Olorunjeda, a marijuana seller, to three months of community service following his guilty plea.

The sentence requires Olorunjeda to serve at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office under close supervision. Olorunjeda was arraigned after being arrested on November 11, 2024, with 500 grams of marijuana at Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos.

The prosecution, led by Mr Lambert Nor, charged him under Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30, 2004, which prohibits the possession and sale of controlled substances.

During the trial, the convict’s lawyer, Kolawole Bolanle, argued for leniency, highlighting mitigating factors and emphasizing that Olorunjeda was a firsttime offender.

She urged the court to consider a noncustodial sentence. Justice Dipeolu acknowledged the defence’s plea and the prosecutor’s confirmation that Olorunjeda had no prior convictions.

Consequently, the judge opted for community service as an alternative to incarceration. The court mandated that NDLEA officers supervise Olorunjeda during his service to ensure compliance.

Share

Please follow and like us: