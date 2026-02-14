Mariam Timmer, Princess Jecoco Return For Historic Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Reunion

S howmax has announced that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion will air in two parts, premiering on February 20 and 27, 2026.

Since the spin-off of The Real Housewives was launched in 2021, this marks the first time an Ultimate Girls Trip cast has reunited, cementing the season’s place as a historic milestone for the franchise.

The two-part reunion, hosted by South African media personality, MaBlerh, will see the cast, including Nigeria’s Mariam Timmer (The Real Housewives of Lagos) and Princess Jecoco (The Real Housewives of Abuja), come together to reflect on the season, address unresolved tensions and unpack the moments that defined their shared experience.

Ahead of the reunion, the full season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is now available for streaming on Showmax, giving fans the chance to binge all episodes before the cast come together one final time. Part one of the reunion premieres on February 20, followed by part two on February 27, 2026, on Showmax.