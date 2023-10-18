Maria Chike Shares Experience As New Mother

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has come out to warn the public to fear Igbo boys while crying about the rate at which her newborn baby consumes food.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star took to her social media page to announce the arrival of her first child with her heartthrob, Kelvin.

However, the new mother of one has taken to her Twitter page to lament that the rate at which her baby consumes food is mind-blowing.

She said; “Omo fear Igbo boys o! Dey can eat for Africa! My poor breast

#BabyLenny”

Many netizens seem to agree with her in the comment section.

See some below:

@chockietee said: He’s a boy they eat good & feed him well

@crco advised: That’s boys generally for you ndo!! You may need to top up with formula if you’re doing exclusive earlier than planned ❤️

@Judithoflagos said: Mummy easy on him o

@Riyik07 said: He saw a fresh milk store allow him to eat well.

@ella_winnie said: Make him no finish am ohh, make him remain for him, papa

@Ada_Ora1 wrote: Give our Baby food oh

@OliviaR45326774 said: it’s part of it, mama. Just get ready to breastfeed him for over 1yr cause that’s how Igbo boys behave