Marginalization: PANDEF Demands 30 Mini-Refineries, LNG Plants In N’Delta

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday told the Federal Government to establish at least 30 mini-refineries and mini-liquefied natural gas plants in Niger Delta.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Ughelli, spokesman for the group Ominimini Obiuwevbi said while Nigeria survives on resources extracted from the region, its people remain impoverished, unemployed, and deliberately excluded from the benefits and decision-making processes of the very industries that exploit their homeland.

Obiuwevbi highlighted the alleged bias in the oil and gas sector, particularly in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). According to him, people from Niger Delta are “grossly underrepresented” in strategic and human resources roles, leading to recruitment processes that sideline qualified youths from the region”.

He added: “Recruitments are often concluded long before public announcements are made.” PANDEF decried the “moribund” state of Sapele, Koko, Warri, Burutu, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Calabar seaports, saying they are evidence of politically motivated neglect. According to him, reviving the seaports in Niger Delta will solve national logistics problems and stimulate the regional economy.