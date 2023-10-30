Marginal Fields Bid: Group calls for investigation of alleged kickbacks

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called for the investigation of alleged corruption and financial kickbacks during the 2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid Licensing Round in Nigeria. It also called for corruptionfree marginal fields and the monitoring of the exploration of the awarded marginal fields and their impact on the environment.

In a statement yesterday, it also commended the efforts of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) under the Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for his reform-oriented leadership and more importantly, the ongoing enforcement of the metering process of oil exploitation and export by the extractive companies.

According to the statement, HEDA joined forces at the 2023 Annual Partners Meeting and Community of Practice, organized under the Extractive Industry and Climate Change Governance Fund managed by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) to foster dialogue and share insights among partners, aiming to find innovative solutions to address critical issues within the fund’s focus area and the broader resources sector.