Maresca’s Future In Doubt At Stamford Bride

…as Chelsea face must-win game against Forest

Sunday’s match-up between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea is not just one of the Premier League matches for Blues manager, Enzo Maresca, it is symbolically important for the Coach as a failure to pick one of the Champions League tickets available after that encounter could signal the end of his time at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are currently 5th on the table, just one point ahead of Forest, who sit in 7th. Aston Villa and Newcastle are also tied with Chelsea on points, making the race for a top-five finish extremely tight. Only a win will guarantee Chelsea a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Even though Chelsea have been doing better recently, especially with a big 1-0 win over Manchester United, their poor away record is a concern. They’ve only won one of their last 11 games away from Stamford Bridge. Forest, meanwhile, are in strong form and have lost just one of their last five meetings with Chelsea.

Now, reports say Chelsea might fire Maresca if the team doesn’t finish in the top five. Two Italian coaches are being considered as possible replacements:

Francesco Farioli, the 36-year-old coach who recently left Ajax after falling short in the Dutch league title race, and Simone Inzaghi, the Inter Milan manager who reached two Champions League finals in three years and won the Serie A title last season, are both being considered as potential replacements.

Chelsea’s owners have said they support Maresca, but missing out on the Champions League could change their minds. The team has shown promise at times, but stats show they’ve struggled to turn high possession into wins. For example, Chelsea have only won two of seven games where they had 65% or more possession.

Nottingham Forest are also chasing a Champions League spot and will be playing at home with big support from their fans. They’ve done well under coach Nuno Espírito Santo, and their defenders, like Murillo and Milenkovic, are confident they can stop Chelsea’s attack—especially with striker Nicolas Jackson out.

If Forest win and other results go their way, they could make history by qualifying for Europe’s top competition.

This match means everything for both clubs. If Chelsea win, they’re in the Champions League and Maresca likely stays. But if they lose or draw, they could drop out of the top five—and Maresca might be shown the door.

However, the Italian seems not fazed by the pressure because he believes his wards can do the job.

“I felt pressure since I joined the club because this is a club where you need to win games,” Maresca told reporters yesterday.

“It probably also shows how difficult is the Premier League, so many teams involved. The ones that have been consistent are Liverpool, this is the reason why they won … the rest had up-and-down moments during the season.

“We’re quite lucky in this aspect because if we win we do our job. We don’t need to pay attention to the other results.”

All eyes will be on the City Ground this Sunday. The outcome could decide not just Chelsea’s season—but their future direction.

