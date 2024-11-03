Maresca Speaks On Man United’s New Coach

Share

Chelsea’s Head Coach, Enzo Maresca, has expressed confidence in the capabilities of Manchester United’s new manager, Ruben Amorim, ahead of their upcoming Premier League match scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3.

Maresca’s remarks follow Manchester United’s announcement on Friday regarding Amorim’s appointment after the club decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag and place Ruud Van Nistelrooy in an interim role.

I firmly believe Rúben Amorim will excel at Manchester United,” Maresca stated.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch numerous Sporting matches, and I’m impressed by their style of play.

“The way they defend and attack is commendable, and I do not doubt that Amorim will make a significant impact.”

Meanwhile, interim Manchester United manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has highlighted the promising potential of striker Joshua Zirkzee, who made a £36.5 million move from Bologna last summer.

As Man United prepare for their Premier League clash with Chelsea, Van Nistelrooy underscored the 23-year-old’s talent: “Joshua Zirkzee possesses great potential and is at an excellent age for development. “We must nurture him and provide him with the time he needs. I’m confident he will continue to enhance his skills and become a valuable asset for the club.” Note that Chelsea are going into the game at Old Trafford sitting in the 6th position with 17 points in 9 games, while Manchester United are sitting in the 13th spot with 11 points in 9 games.

