Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been honoured with the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November 2025, a recognition of his impressive impact as he continues to shape a rejuvenated Chelsea side.

Maresca delivered one of the club’s strongest monthly performances under his tenure, guiding the Blues to three victories and one resilient draw, a run that yielded 10 points, the joint-highest tally secured by any Premier League team in November.

The achievement marks the second time the Italian tactician has claimed the award since arriving at Stamford Bridge, further highlighting his growing influence on the team’s structure, mentality, and on-field identity.

Chelsea’s November campaign began with a narrow yet controlled 1–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, setting the tone for a dominant month.

That result was followed by a commanding 3–0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, before the Blues travelled to Burnley and secured another confident performance in a 2–0 win.

The standout result of the month, however, came in the fiercely contested 1–1 draw with league leaders Arsenal. Reduced to 10 men for more than half the match, Chelsea showed remarkable discipline and tactical organisation.

Not only did they contain Arsenal’s attack, but they also managed to take the lead, a display widely praised as one of the team’s most determined performances of the season.

Maresca’s leadership has been central to Chelsea’s steady climb up the Premier League table, with fans and analysts alike noting the team’s improved structure, defensive organisation and growing confidence.

His latest award places him among an elite group of Chelsea managers to win multiple Manager of the Month honours, joining Carlo Ancelotti, José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel, and Maurizio Sarri.

Under Maresca, Chelsea appear to be building momentum — and November’s recognition stands as further proof that the Blues are increasingly becoming a force to reckon with under his guidance.