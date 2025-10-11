MARCON Hails Nat’l Single Window Project As Game Changer For Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth

…Expresses full support, urges stakeholders to embrace digital transition

The Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) has applauded the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) project, a long-awaited digital trade facilitation platform, describing it as a potential game changer for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

In a statement jointly signed by MARCON President, Ismail Aniemu, and Secretary, Olamide Osho, the association lauded the government for finally taking decisive steps to actualise the project after more than 15 years of contemplation, fragmented trials, and policy indecision.

According to the statement, the NSW initiative, when fully operational, will unify Nigeria’s import, export, and logistics documentation processes into a single digital platform — effectively eliminating redundant paperwork, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and cutting cargo clearance time at the ports.

“By consolidating documentation and automating approvals, the National Single Window will drastically reduce multiple agency interactions, streamline trade procedures, and save businesses billions of naira annually through lower demurrage and logistics costs,” MARCON stated.

The group particularly commended the project directorate domiciled in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for its inclusive approach and robust stakeholder engagements, which have helped sustain growing awareness and enthusiasm for the project.

MARCON noted that with the platform’s digital integration, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and logistics operators would benefit from faster cargo processing, enhanced transparency, and a more predictable business environment.

Citing potential sectoral gains, the organisation said the NSW will empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access international markets more easily, strengthen Nigeria’s export competitiveness, and enhance productivity in manufacturing, agriculture, and e-commerce.

Mr. Aniemu, while expressing optimism about the project’s transformative potential, said the one-stop submission model — where a single document can serve multiple regulatory, security, and revenue purposes — marks a radical departure from Nigeria’s traditionally cumbersome system.

“The one-document submission accessible for security, regulatory, and revenue purposes — without the old method of multiple submissions — is the right way to go,” he stated.

“This is a revolutionary process that will plunge Nigeria into a paperless business regime, enhancing speed, transparency, and dispute prevention in trade transactions.”

He added that the NSW’s built-in accountability framework would promote good governance and trade integrity, ushering in genuine ease of doing business across the maritime and trade sectors.

MARCON urged all players in the nation’s trade ecosystem — including importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and manufacturers — to embrace technology-driven capacity development in preparation for the system’s rollout, projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The association highlighted several anticipated benefits of the NSW project, including:

Streamlined documentation and processing

Cost savings and reduced administrative burden

Enhanced government revenue and minimized leakages

Greater transparency and anti-corruption safeguards

Improved investor confidence and attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Reiterating its confidence in the project’s leadership, MARCON described the NSW as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s digital trade revolution and a catalyst for economic rebirth.

“We are optimistic that the National Single Window will deliver true trade facilitation and ease of doing business in Nigeria,” Aniemu said.

“This is the kind of structural reform that can redefine Nigeria’s position as Africa’s economic powerhouse.”

With implementation now in sight after years of delay, MARCON said it stands ready to support the government and other stakeholders in ensuring the project’s successful take-off and sustainability.