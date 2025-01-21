Marco Rubio Becomes US Secretary Of State 

Share

Senator Marco Rubio has been unanimously confirmed as the United States (US) Secretary of State, marking the first official confirmation in President Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet.

New Telegraph reports that the development was announced by the White House via its official X handle while declaring that, “America is back and entering a golden age.”

Rubio’s confirmation signals bipartisan support for his leadership in overseeing US foreign policy during a pivotal time.

Known for his firm stance on global democracy and human rights, Rubio brings years of experience as a former Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to the role.

The unanimous Senate vote indicates broad confidence in Rubio’s ability to lead the State Department during a critical juncture in international relations.

As Secretary of State, Rubio is expected to prioritize key issues such as ending the conflict in Ukraine, addressing US-China relations, and fostering alliances with African and European nations.

His agenda also includes advancing energy independence and countering authoritarian regimes worldwide.

This historic confirmation has ignited optimism among Trump’s supporters and international allies, signalling the dawn of what the administration calls “a golden age” for American diplomacy.

