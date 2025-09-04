March Protest: We’re Misled, Abor-Isiala, Eha-Amufu Women Apologise

In a remarkable display of humility and reconciliation, the women of Abor-Isiala Autonomous Community, Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, have publicly apologised to their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Philimon Obeagu, community leaders, and the Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, over their March 2025 protest.

Recall that the women, during their protest, which almost disrupted activities in the area, had staged a protest at the Isi-Uzo Council Headquarters, Ikem, and also destroyed property belonging to their traditional ruler. They had also stormed the businesses and residences of some community leaders, locking up shops and houses.

However, in a show of humility and remorse, the tearful women, at the weekend, tendered unreserved apologies for their unruly behaviour, saying they were misinformed and misled, noting that the Council Chairman and Governor Peter Mbah had actually done a lot to alleviate the challenges of their community.

At a reconciliation event, which took place at Umujiovu, Abor-Isiala, the Abor-Isiala women, visibly moved to tears, went on their knees and pleaded with Obiora Obeagu and HRH Igwe Philimon Obeagu for forgiveness.

“Our Igwe and our son, Obiora, we are sorry. Our Council Chairman has done a lot in addressing our security challenges, constructing bridges and roads, and addressing community matters.” “We also acknowledge the efforts of our governor and the many projects he is doing or has proposed for our community.”