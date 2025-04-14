March: Nigeria’s Oil Output Plunges To 1.401mbpd, Lowest In 2025 – OPEC

Share

Nigeria’s crude oil production in March dropped to its lowest level in 2025, according to the latest report from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Based on direct communication, output fell to 1.401 million barrels per day (mbpd), a decrease of 64,000 barrels per day compared to 1.465mbpd recorded in February.

In January, OPEC reported Nigeria’s production at 1.539mbpd.

However, using secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude output was 1.526mbpd in January, 1.540mbpd in February, and 1.515mbpd in March showing a 25,000bpd decline compared to February.

The figures were contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for March, released on Monday.

For comparison, Saudi Arabia’s production, based on direct communication, was 8.947mbpd in February and 8.958mbpd in March.

It will be recalled that a series of explosions in Rivers State in March negatively impacted oil production.

The first explosion occurred on the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP), one of Nigeria’s largest oil pipelines near the Bodo-Bonny Road in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The road is currently under construction by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc through a joint funding arrangement between Nigeria LNG Limited and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The TNP, with a capacity of about 450,000bpd, has seen fluctuating volumes due to oil theft and vandalism.

As of March 2024, enhanced security had boosted throughput to over 200,000bpd over the previous six months.

The second explosion happened at a manifold connecting the federal line in the Okwuzi area of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, sending massive flames and thick smoke into the sky.

Another explosion was also reported at the Soku oil facility in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a grassroots NGO with networks across the Niger Delta, confirmed the latest explosion on Sunday.

Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said the NGO received reports from its youth volunteers about an early morning explosion at the Soku oil facility operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

OPEC’s report also gave updates on global oil supply and demand.

Non-Declaration of Cooperation (Non-DoC) liquids supply is projected to grow by 0.9mbpd in 2025 to average 54.1mbpd, driven by output increases in the US, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina, while Angola is expected to see the most significant decline.

In 2026, Non-DoC supply is forecast to increase by 0.9mbpd to 55.0mbpd, including 30,000bpd in processing gains.

DoC natural gas liquids (NGLs) and non-conventional liquids are projected to grow by 0.1mbpd to average 8.4mbpd in 2025, and further by 130,000bpd in 2026 to reach 8.5mbpd.

OPEC’s own NGLs and non-conventional liquids are expected to grow by 0.1mbpd in 2025 to 5.6mbpd, and by 150,000bpd in 2026 to 5.8mbpd.

DoC crude oil production in March decreased month-on-month by 37,000bpd to 41.02mbpd, based on secondary sources.

Global oil demand growth for 2025 has been revised downward to 1.3mbpd year-on-year, reflecting first-quarter data and recently announced U.S. tariffs.

Demand in OECD countries is projected to rise by 0.04mbpd, led by the Americas, with support from Asia Pacific. In non-OECD countries, demand is forecast to grow by about 1.25mbpd, driven by China, India, and other Asian countries, with additional support from the Middle East and Latin America.

The forecast for 2026 has also been revised downward due to the anticipated impact of U.S. trade tariffs. Global oil demand is expected to grow by 1.3mbpd, with OECD demand increasing by 0.08mbpd and non-OECD by 1.20mbpd.

