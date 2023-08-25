Marc-Andre Ter STEGEN Signs New Contract With Barcelona

Barcelona have officially confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper and club captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a new contract until 2028.
The 31-year-old German international’s previous deal was set to expire in 2025 and the Catalans have acted swiftly to tie down his future at the club for three additional years on top of that.
An agreement had been in place since last week, with the German now putting pen to paper on the new contract today. The deal also consists of a €500 million release clause for the goalkeeper.
Ter Stegen has enjoyed a terrific twelve months or so, playing a critical role in Barça’s La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs last season.
The goalkeeper is also the second captain of the club behind Sergi Roberto, with the role thoroughly deserved after his performances on the pitch and his seniority in the dressing room.
Ter Stegen’s renewal until 2028 also helps Barcelona with Financial Fair Play, with reports suggesting that the German ace has agreed to reduce his salary.