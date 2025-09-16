Maraji Welcomes Third Child With Husband

Popular skit maker, Gloria Olorunto Mensah, popularly known as Maraji, has announced the birth of her third child with her husband.

The content creator took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 15, to share a picture of the baby girl’s hand after the delivery.

Share the exciting news with her fans and friends, she captioned …“Hi baby girl 15-09-2025.”

READ ALSO

Prior to giving birth to her little princess, the talented content creator had given birth to two sons in April 2022 and January 2024.

Social media users have taken to her comment section to celebrate with her as they congratulate Maraji on the delivery of her child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Olorunto Mensah (@maraji_)