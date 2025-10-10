Nigerians have taken to their social media to react following a video posted by ace comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji, in which she mocks a man’s grievance about feeling neglected during his wife’s pregnancy.

The clip, which was shared on Thursday, October 9, 2025, has since racked up over a million views across Instagram and X.

Reacting to the viral post, Maraji highlights the physical burdens women endure during pregnancy, seemingly minimising the emotional toll she argues men claim to experience.

Her remarks inflamed passionate reactions: some users accused her of dismissing men’s mental health, while others rallied behind her for emphasising the often invisible struggles pregnant women face, especially in Nigeria, where healthcare support can be limited.

Critics were swift to point out that paternal mental health, including postpartum depression in new fathers, is a legitimate issue. According to some medical studies, around 1 in 10 new dads may experience depressive symptoms.

Her detractors argue that such dismissals contribute to the stigma men face when voicing emotional or mental health challenges.

Supporters of Maraji, however, defended her position, insisting her commentary simply aimed to restore balance in a conversation that often overlooks how taxing pregnancy can be for women. Many lauded her for drawing attention to maternal health and the social pressures women endure in Nigeria’s healthcare environment.

This incident underscores a deeper, ongoing tension in public discourse: how to acknowledge and support both partners’ emotional and physical journeys through pregnancy without turning it into a competition of suffering.

Cultural norms, especially in settings where men are expected to remain stoic, can complicate efforts to foster open dialogue about male vulnerability.

As conversations continue to unfold, many are calling for a more nuanced understanding, one that recognises men’s emotional pain while not diminishing the profound physical and psychological challenges women face during pregnancy.