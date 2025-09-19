Marafa’s Exit From APC Earns Him More Political Weight – Group Leader

The leader of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa‘s political group, Surajo Garba Maikatako, has described the exit of his mentor as a great blessing, as politicians and even nonpoliticians have thrown their weight to add more power and colour to his existing structures across Zamfara State.

According to Maikatako, this surge in support is a clear demonstration of Senator Marafa’s enduring popularity, credibility, and the deep trust people have in his style of leadership, as many prominent individuals and grassroots supporters have reaffirmed their loyalty and declared readiness to align with the new political direction that Senator Marafa represents.

“As the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Senator Marafa Group and a political leader within the group, I can confidently say that the resignation of Senator Marafa from APC has reinvigorated his political base. I have been receiving an overwhelming number of calls and visits from supporters across the nation—North West, Northern Nigeria, and beyond—expressing their solidarity and readiness to move with Senator Marafa to the next level of political engagement.

“I wish to address the public and the political community regarding the recent resignation of our respected leader and principal, Distinguished Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). This development, contrary to what some may assume, is indeed a blessing in disguise and a major turning point in our political journey.

“Let me also reaffirm Senator Marafa’s bold and prophetic statement that, by the special grace of Almighty Allah, we will deduct not less than one million votes from the President’s tally in the next general election.

‘This is not an empty boast. It is a strategic move backed by a committed, disciplined and determined political structure. Time will prove us right. Those who doubt this will soon regret underestimating the power of a people-oriented movement.

“Senator Marafa remains one of the most principled, visionary, and selfless political leaders of our time. His leadership is founded on justice, integrity, discipline, and service to the people.

“The house of Senator Marafa is the house of truth and accountability. Many who once strayed will soon realise the value of that house and return—not as slaves, but as brothers returning home to dignity.

“Worse still, they are spreading blatant lies that they received many supporters of Senator Marafa, which is completely false. The people they received are fewer than the number of one polling unit, yet they continue to exaggerate and deceive the public. This desperation only reveals their political weakness and panic.

“The people of Zamfara are simply watching the APC leaders naked in the market, because as far as the people are concerned, there is no APC in Zamfara State anymore, as it remains in pain and deeply disturbed by the exit of our great and irreplaceable leader. They will never find a replacement. No one can fill the vacuum he left. His leadership, legacy, and grassroots connection are beyond what the APC can ever replicate.

“Let it be clearly stated that the individuals Mr President is now relying on in the state cannot deliver. They have no political relevance, the people have rejected them, and when the time comes, they will regret relying on failed politicians.

“The truth remains: the APC in Zamfara is politically dead. Those they rely on have no grassroots relevance, and they cannot deliver Zamfara to the APC in future elections. Only time will tell, and that time will come with regret for those who betrayed the people’s trust”, Maikatako has argued.

He said Senator Marafa’s decision to leave the APC was not a personal one; it was a collective decision made with his supporters. “As a leader who values democracy and consultations, he would never make such a move without the full backing of his loyal base. His supporters have spoken, and he has listened”.

“Let it also be clearly understood that Senator Marafa dumped the APC because Mr President failed to fulfil key campaign promises, particularly the promise to end insecurity in Zamfara State. It is worth remembering that Senator Marafa served as the State Campaign Coordinator for Mr President in the 2023 general elections and played a key role in delivering Zamfara. Unfortunately, the President failed to reciprocate that loyalty and commitment with action.

“We are now preparing to launch one of the most historic presidential campaigns in the annals of Nigerian democracy. The strategies are being carefully crafted, and we are confident that our political movement will shake the foundations of the status quo”, Maikatako has threatened.