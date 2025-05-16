Maradun Commends Council Chairmen For Supporting PHC

Share

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, has commended the 14 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state for their consistent procurement of essential drugs on a monthly basis to support Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities.

Maradun gave the commendation during a strategic meeting held to sensitize local government leaders on the forthcoming Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge. The session brought together key stakeholders in the health sector, including council chairmen, health officials, and development partners.

In her address, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to the chairmen for their proactive interventions in the health sector, noting that the regular drug supply plays a critical role in improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

“The purpose of this meeting is to sensitize you on the forthcoming PHC Leadership Challenge, and to remind you of your critical roles in ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services across all LGAs,” Maradun stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Hussaini Anka, urged the local government leaders to sustain their support for the PHC Leadership Challenge, emphasizing its significance in driving healthcare reforms across the state.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Zamfara, Hon. Samaila Husaini Moriki, reaffirmed the commitment of the council chairmen to state-led healthcare initiatives. He encouraged his colleagues to remain steadfast in their support for PHC centres in their respective jurisdictions.

Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) State Coordinator, Dr. Raji, praised the chairmen for their ongoing contributions to strengthening the healthcare system. He cited key interventions such as the recruitment of volunteers to address human resource gaps and the provision of supportive supervision allowances to local PHC teams.

The meeting concluded with a collective call for stronger collaboration between state and local authorities to reinforce the healthcare delivery system, improve health outcomes, and ensure essential services reach the most vulnerable populations in Zamfara State.

