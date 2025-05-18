Maradun Applauds Gov Lawal’s Approach To Healthcare

Share

Zamfara State Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, has lauded Governor Dauda Lawal for his remarkable strides in transforming the state’s healthcare sector within just two years in office, describing his approach as both strategic and compassionate.

Speaking to journalists, Maradun said her commendation followed the recent inauguration of the remodelled and fully equipped General Hospital, Anka—an initiative she hailed as a clear demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to quality and accessible healthcare.

“Governor Lawal’s commitment to transforming our healthcare sector, guided by a deep understanding of the needs of our people, is clearly evident in the remarkable work done at General Hospital Anka,” Maradun stated.

She noted that the comprehensive renovation included key hospital sections such as the GOPD/Old Admin Block, Male and Female Wards, and the Pharmacy Block. In addition, new structures were constructed, including Accident and Emergency, Laboratory, Eye and Dental Clinics, and Maternity/Old Lab Wards.

Maradun also highlighted the remodeling of the Antenatal Care (ANC), Theatre Block, X-ray Unit, New Admin Block, and Pediatric Wards among other essential facilities, all completed within 12 months—an achievement she said reflects the Governor’s efficiency and responsiveness to urgent healthcare needs.

“The transformation of General Hospital Anka into a modern healthcare facility equipped with state-of-the-art medical tools will significantly enhance the quality of healthcare services available to residents of Anka and neighbouring communities,” she said.

The Commissioner further emphasized that Governor Lawal remains committed to holistic development across sectors—especially healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure—with an unwavering focus on improving the lives of the people.

“The Governor’s vision is clear: to ensure every citizen of Zamfara has access to quality, affordable healthcare delivered with compassion and efficiency,” Dr. Maradun added.

She also echoed the Governor’s appeal to the hospital’s management to ensure proper maintenance of the facility and equipment, and to prioritize delivering services with empathy and professionalism.

Share