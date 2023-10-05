MAPOLY Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Workers at the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta (MAPOLY) have embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid three months’ salaries.

The staff unions – the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) embarked on the strike after their respective congresses.

The unions decried the poor attitude of the institution’s management to the welfare of their members which had gotten to a critical stage.

According to the unions, the Polytechnic in the past few months has recorded the loss of lives of some of its members due to unpaid salaries and allowances, to take adequate care of their health conditions, citing the death of one, Mrs Kuburat Olonade, which occurred on Saturday, 30th September 2023 due to lack of money to attend to her health, as the most recent incident

The striking workers are demanding immediate payment of their salaries and allowances from July 2023 till date, the release of the 2019 Appointments and 2020 Promotions to members of Staff remittance of their Pensions, and the Union’s deductions for over Forty-five (45) months to appropriate quarters

They also demanded approval of the Conversion & Upgrading Exercise to eligible members of staff, lamenting over what they described as the Management’s financial recklessness and non – challant attitude towards staff welfare etc. to mention but a few.

The unions said they had written a series of letters to Management on the need to prioritize the welfare of members of staff, but the Management turned deaf ears to the yearnings of the people.

Tomisi Adegunle, the ASUP Chairman; Dada Olalekan, the Chairman of SSANIP and the Secretary, Tunde Abiodun, on Thursday led other unions’ members to address newsmen at the polytechnic’s gate.

Adegunle vowed that the striking workers would only return to work after their demands have been met.

“We want all our salaries paid, all the remuneration should be paid. Of course, we are afraid of our future. Our deductions have not been paid.

“Some workers are going to retire in the next few months and what are they going to go home with.”

The SSANIP Secretary explained that the strike had been delayed due to the consideration of students who would bear the brunt of the strike.

“But at a point, we felt that we can’t continue to come to office and die. We have had a series of deaths. But we want to put a stop to that,” he said.