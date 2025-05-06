MAPOLY Rector Advocates Strategic Alumni Engagement To Transform Poly

Share

As part of a renewed commitment towards the development of the 46-year-old Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta in Ogun State, the Rector, Dr Babatunde Jolaoso, has urged members of the alumni association of the polytechnic to embrace transformational partnerships and strategic interventions to rebrand their alma mater.

Jolaoso made this passionate call in his keynote address delivered at a one-day training programme, organised by the Lagos chapter of the MAPOLY Alumni Association for its executive members.

While underscoring the importance of alumni relationships in the development of institutions, the Rector further emphasised that the strength of an institution is not just in its buildings, but in the bond of its graduates.

He, therefore, noted that the intentional efforts to build such strong connections within the alumni community are critical to the growth of the polytechnic, saying “the theme of the training resonates with the institutional need to unite with purpose, support each other, and uplift MAPOLY and the broader community.”

While proffering ways of improving the institutionalalumni relations, Jolaoso proposed several ways to foster alumni engagement, which include reunions, mentorship initiatives, professional networking events, and collaborative projects.

A statement by the institution’s Head, Public Relations & Protocol, ‘Yemi Ajibola, said each of these touch points, according to the Rector, strengthens the alumni network, creating meaningful links between past students, the institution, and current learners.

“Shared backgrounds offer powerful platforms for collaboration; whether through career support, entrepreneurial ventures, or personal development, and we can leverage our MAPOLY identity to open doors for one another,” the Rector said.

The Rector, however, highlighted some practical examples of alumni-driven impact, such as internships facilitated by alumni and business partnerships formed among old classmates, describing such as evidence of how synergy within the alumni body could yield tangible and beneficial outcomes.

He further stressed that alumni engagement thrives when contributions, whether in time, resources, or expertise, are given voluntarily and from the heart, even as he cited the notable contribution of the Marketing Department Alumni, which recently constructed and donated a ₦150 million building, christened: “Legacy House” to the institution.

Share