MAPOLY Holds First Matriculation Lecture, Oath-Taking Ceremony

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, will hold its first Matriculation Lecture and Oath-Taking Ceremony for the 2025-2026 Academic Session on March 18, 2026.

The event will feature a lecture themed “Building a Solid Foundation: The Synergy of Character and Competence” by Ven. Samson Kunle Popoola, Chief Executive of SKP International Services Ltd and past National President of MAPOLY Alumni Association.

The ceremony, presided over by Rector Arch Dr. Koye Jolaoso, will be held at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) Auditorium at 10:00 am.

All newly admitted National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) candidates who have completed registration are required to participate.

“All newly admitted candidates are required to participate in the programme,” said Mr. Yemi Ajibola, institution spokesperson.

The event will be livestreamed on MAPOLY’s website (link unavailable) and social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube via @mapolyinfo).

Expected dignitaries include: Alumni National President, Hadj Ayinde Shoaga, Director, Media Minds and Brains Limited, Mr. Olalekan Otun, Chief Executive, Kabat Communications Ltd, Chief Tunde Odeyemi, Immediate Past President, Alumni Association, Pastor Ezekiel Obasanya and Rector, Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Prof Goke Rauf.