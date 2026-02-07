Manyaya Assumes Office As Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Munyaradzi Manyaya, who is a renowned expert and strategist.

The move is seen as a major boost for the nation’s travel sector as it seeks to modernise and compete on the global stage.

Manyaya is expected to bring to bear on the Authority his vast experience and many years of service expertise in leading ZTA to a new dawn that is expected to see Zimbabwe once again attract the eyeballs as topmost destination in Africa and across the globe.

He holds a Doctorate degree in Business Management as well as Master’s degrees in International Relations, Strategic Management, and Corporate Governance.

Manyaya services span both public and private sectors, including serving as the Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Administration (ZINARA) and ZESA Holdings, as the General Manager for Marketing, Communications, and Stakeholder Relations.

He was once a Tourism Brand Ambassador and a member of the Organising Committee for the landmark 2013 UN Tourism General Assembly co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia.