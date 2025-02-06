Many Women Will Leave Their Marriage If Established Financially – Tochi

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tochi Okechukwu has sparked waves of reaction online after sharing his thoughts on how financial empowerment could affect so many women in their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tochi suggested that many women stay in their marriages primarily due to financial dependence.

He claimed that if each married woman were given N100 million to establish themselves, many would choose to leave their marriages.

He said: “If you give 100 married women N100 million each to go establish themselves, in two weeks, 95 will leave their marriage.”

Her comment has however garnered reactions on social media with many who agreed with his viewpoint, stating that many women endure unhappy marriages due to financial constraints.

While others countered that money alone is not the sole factor holding marriages together.

Reactions trailing this post;

@_verapatrick_ reacted: “I think what he is trying to say is that most married women are treated so badly that if they have financial freedom they would rather be single.”

@edafe_vanvic added: “A lot of meaning to that sentence, it also means many 95 per cent of women are in marriages for survival purposes, they are in just to make someone else responsible for their financial lives, add this to other meaning u know. If they finally become financially independent, they will no longer find marriage interesting, because to them the man would have nothing else to offer them.”

