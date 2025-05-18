Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

On Sunday, a storey building collapsed at Idi-Araba, in the Mushin area of Lagos State, trapping an unspecified number of people beneath the debris.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Shakiru Amodu, said one person had been rescued while efforts were ongoing to reach others still trapped.

Amodu added that the building was under construction and at one storey level before the incident occurred.

He said, “A male adult has been rescued while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims trapped under the rubble.”

