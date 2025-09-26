Many Trapped As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Anambra

A t h r e e – s t o r e y building under construction collapsed yesterday morning in Awka, Anambra State, leaving several persons trapped. The incident occurred at about 11:40am behind the Anambra State House of Assembly, off Ekwueme Square in Okpuno.

Witnesses said artisans were working on the roof when the structure suddenly caved in, causing panic in the area. The building, which had four suspended floors and was at the roofing stage, reportedly gave way without warning.

Preliminary findings by officials of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and the state’s materials testing department indicated that poor concrete mixture and possible foundation defects may have contributed to the collapse.

Chairman of CORENERM Anambra State, Victor Meju, said the structure was a private building that had just been roofed last week. He confirmed that it suffered a “vertically complete collapse to the rubble.”

Rescue operations were delayed due to the absence of excavators and other essential equipment, as bystanders and passersby attempted makeshift efforts to save those trapped. Relevant state agencies, including the Ministry of Housing and the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, have since been mobilised to the site.