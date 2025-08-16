Many Sides To Nigeria’s Embarrassing CHAN Flop

The domestic league is the best yardstick to measure the development of football in every country. The exploits of the players abroad are not enough to evaluate the standard of the country’s football and this is a global trend.

Over the years, the domestic league has been under severe scrutiny because of the results being posted by the country’s teams in continental cup competitions. Nigeria recently escaped having its number of teams reduced for continental games through the African clubs coefficient table.

And so, every year, Nigeria’s representatives on the continent crash out early in CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup. Sadly, this might still be the case this term.

The country’s representatives on the continent were drawn into respective groups only a week ago. Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, are up against Zilimadjou FC of Comoros, and a win for Remo Stars will set up a crunch tie against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. A win at this level will earn them a maiden space in the group stage.

The second Nigerian qualifier for the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, will wait for the conclusion of DR Congo’s Linafoot League to know their opponents. Rivers United will play the first leg away.

President Federation Cup winners, Kwara United, will play in the CAF Confederation Cup with a tricky tie against Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

Kwara United will start their journey away in Ghana before the second leg in Nigeria, and an aggregate win over two legs will see the Afonja Warriors facing off against Wydad Club Athletic of Morocco in the 2nd preliminary round. A very tough call. The second CAFCC campaigner, Abia Warriors, will start their journey at home against Djoliba Athletic Club of Mali before a potential second round tie against Gbohloé-su des Lacs of Togo in the 2nd preliminary round. The games are expected to take place in September.

With the stage set, proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, came out to state that the country’s representatives have been poor in recent times because of poor financing and welfare packages. He argued that it was difficult for players earning between N500,000 to N1m as salaries to compete with other players on the continent earning about 10 thousand dollars and above in one month. It’s a good point but this cannot be discussed further in this piece.

The country’s representatives in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) crashed out after the first two games without scoring a goal. The team under the tutelage of Eric Chelle lost 1-0 to Senegal and in the second game expected to keep Nigeria in the competition, the Eagles Team B lost 4-0 scandalously to Sudan. It was indeed a shame. Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu know the players more than Chelle but the Eagles Technical Adviser was in charge. Against Sudan, Anas Yusuf, top scorer in the domestic league, was on the bench. Some other players were deployed out of position with the team so disjointed without character and cohesion.

This poor display is a blow to me and other people always clamouring to have home-based players in the main Super Eagles team. This poor show in CHAN has truncated all of that because the players did not even exhibit the basics in the game.

For the 2025 continental race, our expectations as Nigerians should not be too high. Remo has a good template in organization and all but overall, they still fall short compared to other top teams in Africa. So, where lies the hope this term?

The poor performance of the continental teams in CAF competitions is affecting the CHAN team. It is the same players in these competitions. They need to rise to the occasion if Nigeria is to compete with top teams in Africa.

There must be a deliberate initiative to boost the welfare of players and also increase their salaries through sponsorship drive. Private investors and top companies should be wooed to further make the league better and that is when the teams can compete with their counterparts in other parts of the continent.

The success of the Super Eagles A team collectively or individually has no bearing on the standard of the game in Nigeria.

The elite league can get better with more sponsorship, TV rights and better overall welfare package for the players such that they won’t be running away from the domestic league.

Things can generally get better if there are deliberate efforts to correct the wrongs.