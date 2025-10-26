Many Pastors Encourage Fraudulent Activities

Primate Emmanuel Olubunmi Odufale heads the African Episcopal Church of Nigeria. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he talks about how prosperity messages are encouraging youths to go into illegitimate business just to make money.

What was that pivotal moment that made you become a minister of the word?

It was not my intention to become a minister of the word from the beginning, as my plan was just to be a church organist, which I was for nine years. It was in 1987 that my late mother called me to say that I should become a Reverend and should not refuse any time in the future I am called. I oftentimes joked about being a minister of the word, but immediately I accepted the call, my life changed do the better.

My mother was the daughter of the founder of this African Episcopal Church, Senior Patriarch JG Campbell. Painfully and unfortunately, my mother died in 1989 before I was called in 1990. I passed my theological exams and was ordained in December 1990. I was posted to serve in a church and was made a venerable in 1998. To God’s glory at the Church conference in August 2001, I was made the Primate of the church.

Some ministers today lack the spiritual discipline to lead a church. How has spiritual discipline helped you in your ministry as the head of the Episcopal Church?

There is a difference between a trained and an made minister. I am a made minister because I needed God’s call. The day I was elected to head the Church, it got me thinking about how I would make an impact as the Primate, as I was not planning to become one.

Those who were being considered were not picked to lead but me. So I went to a bookshop to get books on leadership, and it was there I met a man who counselled me that I do not need any book but to rely on the Holy Spirit, but, since I was there to buy a book, he recommended some books for me to read. I tell people that the things I do are inspired by God If you play politics outside of God, that person is destined to fail.

Still on the politics, before you became re Primate, did you play politics?

I did not know about it until the day before because I did not show any interest. I was just nominated and was about to be voted for even in my absence. I am a made minister, and it is because God has a divine purpose for me. If I had played politics, I might not have become the head of the church today. When I became the Primate, we had only five churches, but today we have twenty of our churches within Lagos and Ondo states.

It is said that politics is a dirty game. Can church and politics mix?

I don’t believe politics is a dirty game, and I encourage my congregants to go into politics, but you should do something that people will remember you for positively. Ezekiel 20:9 says, “That I do this because of my name not to be polluted.” It is about your name, and it is good if played nicely and wisely, too. Even if my children want to go into politics, my advice will be not to pollute my name.

People won’t forget Late Obafemi Awolowo, our former vice president, Yemi Osibajo, and even our current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I will advise Christians to go into politics to sanitize it. People dread politics because it is said to be a game of life and death. Even being a minister is a game of life and death because not everybody likes you. You can’t know what my intentions can be towards another person because anything we do is between life and death.

Another thing of concern is the craze for instant wealth among youths. They do not want to go through the process of sowing before reaping. They do despicable things just to make money. What is your take on this?

We ministers have 85% of the blame because we now focus our preaching on prosperity. It is bad to preach prosperity and not encourage hard work because it is work and prayer. Some use handkerchiefs that they have prayed upon, saying that with this they will make money without anything in hand. The Bible says Upon your sweat, you shall eat. Our ministers back in the day did not preach prosperity, but today you have ministers who know their members are into fraudulent activities, yet they collect money and even pray for them.

We have our share of the blame, too. I am not saying we should be poor, but work hard and upon your sweat, God will bless you. I once told my congregation that if you’re caught mismanaging government funds, you will go to jail, and don’t call me. I retired in 2015 as a general manager at CFAO, and I started as a junior clerk. I went through the ranks. I can say that I don’t receive a salary from the church, and I am happy.

Like I said before, it was not my plan to become a minister, because if I had gone, it may have been because of the money. I don’t depend on the church for survival because I can take care of myself, and this helps me to tell the truth, and I say your sweat will make you rich. A young boy of eighteen years old without any viable source of income will be praying for a car worth millions, and a pastor will pray for such a person.

I am not saying you should be poor serving God. Today, I can comfortably take care of myself because I have saved during my time of active service, so as have something to fall back on after retirement, and when I was made Primate, I was still active at CFAO. If you pray and you don’t have something to do, God cannot bless you. Sometimes, parents don’t question the source of income regarding their children. It is the problem we are facing today because when we were young, if you came home with something, our parents would quiz where you got the item from, but what we have today is that the child will be hailed saying he has made it without the parents asking for the source, and it is affecting us as a country today.

You say it has affected us. Could it also be the fault of some of our politicians who love to show off?

It is all about corruption and lack of contentment because if you look at others, the feeling may come, and also lack of family values plays a whole lot.

Today, so many dysfunctional families are watering down the concept and covenant of marriage. An example is the daughter of a late minister who said recently that she has separated from her husband. How do you see this?

Those who have filed for divorce or separated are not bad people, and sometimes, it could be destiny for some.

Could it be a lack of tolerance shown by couples today, as regards our more tolerant parents?

I won’t say because of our tolerance, but may the ills of life never happen to you. We should be asking God to guide our path because there is no perfection in life, and marriage, too. One of the major problems in Marriage is a lack of Contentment and satisfaction. A couple was advised to stay apart from each other for three months to find out if their spark will return because the devil finds a way to penetrate a home.

What do you have to say about the murder of a young doctor who was allegedly burned but later died as a result of his injuries?

The woman is saying she did not burn him, but if petrol was poured on him, who then lit the lighter? I believe the police are on top of the situation, and may God keep our homes.

As we approach another election cycle, what is your assessment of the present administration being led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

There is improvement, and let me share a story. When I was young, my father was evicted from his apartment because he was unable to pay his rent. As a result of this, I do say to people that if you say the country is hard, it has been for a long time, but, for me, the president is trying his very best. I will just appeal to all Nigerians to pray and support the government. The situation is everywhere, and it has also affected the church because the public is our congregation.