Many Pastors Are Not Enjoying Marriage – Mike Bamiloye

Gospel Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the Mount Zion film production, Mike Bamiloye has claimed that many pastors are not enjoying their marriage.

Taking to his X page on Monday, Mike Bamiloye spoke about women who make their marriages difficult, noting that many pastors are enduring their marriages rather than enjoying them.

According to him, those pastors’ wives believe in using their husbands’ ministries to manipulate them.

He said: “Several women believe that pastors cannot beat them like unbelievers or divorce them at will. They use the man’s calling or ministry to blackmail him.

“Several pastors are not enjoying their marriage but enduring it.”

